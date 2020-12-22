Scott Emerson probes MP on Tourism Minister’s leave

Scott Emerson sought answers from Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner this morning on Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe’s ill-timed day of leave earlier this week.

Mr Hinchliffe had taken leave but returned to work on Tuesday as the tourism industry suffers from state border closures.

“The trouble with this pandemic is you don’t know where it’s going to pop up and how many cases it’s going to deliver,” Mr Furner told Scott Emerson.

“The moment Stirling knew it was an issue, he returned.”

Mr Furner defended the minister, saying Mr Hinchliffe is a hardworking and committed minister who had just one day of leave.

“So is he going to pop up today and explain that himself?” Emerson pressed.

But Mr Furner would not debate the matter further.

Image: Chris Hyde / Stringer via Getty Images