Scott Emerson on what to look out for in tomorrow’s state budget

Scott Emerson says the number to look out for when Treasurer Cameron Dick hands down the state budget is the infrastructure spending.

Some figures have already been leaked, including a $71 million investment in the screen industry to attract more Hollywood productions to the sunshine state.

Scott said the debt will still be sizeable but lower than previous forecasts.

“The figure to watch tomorrow is infrastructure spending, that’s the one to look at,” he said.

“Last year’s number didn’t look good for Queensland, compared to say NSW or Victoria.

“Next time you are stuck in traffic, are too far from a hospital, the local school is not up to scratch, blame it on a lack of infrastructure.

“That is the one to look at tomorrow – that will tell you if they are spending your money wisely, if they are investing in your future.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there would be a record budget in terms of investing in health and education as well as a “huge spend on capital infrastructure”.

Image: Nine News