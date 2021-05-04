4BC
Scott Emerson fires up over ‘disgraceful’ comments by former cricketer

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has hit out at the Australian government over the India travel ban.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has hit out at the Australian government over the India travel ban.

In a tweet, the cricket commentator said the Prime Minister had “blood on his hands” claiming the ban on flights from India was a disgrace for stranded Australians.

He had been in India commentating for the Indian Premier League.

Scott Emerson said the attack on the PM was “appalling behaviour” and it was “disgraceful”.

 

The 4BC Drive host said the situation in India was difficult.

“The Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, he made a recommendation about this and the Morrison government is relying on that recommendation,” he said.

“Kelly recommended imposing restrictions on travel from India warned there could be deaths and Australians could be left stranded without access to healthcare.

“But it also concluded the emergency measures were necessary, effective and proportionate.

“So Slater is suggesting the Prime Minister should have ignored the advice of the Chief Medical Officer.

“Let’s not forget that the decision to pause flights from India followed a meeting of the National Cabinet attended by all state and territory leaders.

“I haven’t heard one state or territory leader criticising the pause on flights, that includes Labor leaders.”

Scott Emerson
