Scott Emerson fires up over ‘disgraceful’ comments by former cricketer

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has hit out at the Australian government over the India travel ban.

In a tweet, the cricket commentator said the Prime Minister had “blood on his hands” claiming the ban on flights from India was a disgrace for stranded Australians.

He had been in India commentating for the Indian Premier League.

Scott Emerson said the attack on the PM was “appalling behaviour” and it was “disgraceful”.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

The 4BC Drive host said the situation in India was difficult.

“The Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, he made a recommendation about this and the Morrison government is relying on that recommendation,” he said.

“Kelly recommended imposing restrictions on travel from India warned there could be deaths and Australians could be left stranded without access to healthcare.

“But it also concluded the emergency measures were necessary, effective and proportionate.

“So Slater is suggesting the Prime Minister should have ignored the advice of the Chief Medical Officer.

“Let’s not forget that the decision to pause flights from India followed a meeting of the National Cabinet attended by all state and territory leaders.

“I haven’t heard one state or territory leader criticising the pause on flights, that includes Labor leaders.”

