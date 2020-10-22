4BC
Scott Emerson blasts ‘out of touch’ Australia Post employees

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australia Post

Australia Post Chief Executive Christine Holgate has been asked to stand aside after the government launched an investigation into “extraordinary” spending.

Ms Holgate today told a parliamentary hearing senior employees were given luxury $3000 Cartier watches as a reward for completing a multi-million-dollar project, which were not paid for with taxpayer funds.

The revelation follows recent reports Australia Post hired a $3000-a-day reputation consultant.

Scott Emerson accused Ms Holgate of being “out of touch” with ordinary Australians struggling amidst the COVID-19 crisis, calling for her immediate sacking.

“What is going on?

“This has to be one of the stupidest decisions I’ve ever heard of.”

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaBusinessNews
