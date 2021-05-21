Scott Emerson backs idea for new advertising strategy over vaccine hesitancy

Scott Emerson has backed adman and 3AW Breakfast co-host Russel Howcroft’s idea to overcome vaccine hesitancy with a bold new advertising strategy.

Howcroft suggested an advertising blitz to help counteract the negative stories about the vaccines.

“It was interesting to see what his comments were, he reckons one of the things the federal government should be doing, along with the state governments … is to carpet bomb every advertising channel with ads about getting the jab,” Scott said.

“I reckon there is a bit of complacency out there.”

