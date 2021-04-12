4BC
Scott Drinkwater keen to stay at the Cowboys

6 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Scott Drinkwater
Article image for Scott Drinkwater keen to stay at the Cowboys

North Queensland Cowboys player Scott Drinkwater has signalled he would like to stay with the club, as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Asked about his future at the club on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis or Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin, he said he is trying to focus on playing footy.

“I haven’t really had any talks at the moment, not really too fussed at the moment,” he said.

“Just trying to focus on [footy] and let the management deal with the contract stuff.

“I don’t think it will be too healthy always thinking of being off-contract and having to play footy.

“I want to stay at the Cowboys, that’s my priority, hopefully in the next 2 months something can happen.”

The club’s still celebrating the win at Leichardt Oval, the first time the Cowboys have won on the ground since 2000.

“Definitely needed that, great arvo, big win,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview 

 

EntertainmentFootballRugby League
