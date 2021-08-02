School’s out: Remote learning returns amid lockdown extension

Parents can expect a similar style of remote learning to 2020 as south-east Queensland schools remain closed this week.

President of the Queensland Teachers’ Union, Cresta Richardson, says schools were able to pivot quickly after the lockdown was extended today.

Only vulnerable children and those of essential workers can attend school.

“I just want to reassure parents and the community that what’s rolling out now with remote learning and preparations from today will be quite similar to last year, and hopefully only for the week.”

She said they were all “sharper” with it.

“Last year things were changing so quickly, I think schools have had processes in place.”

She said some schools will go online, others will be paper based.

She said there was no doubt it was disruptive for students, particularly those in the final year of school but they would be supported.

Image: Getty