School’s long weekend ‘should be applauded, celebrated’ declares psychology expert

Schools are being encouraged to follow a Sydney school’s lead, and give locked down students a day off.

The Upper North Shore private girls’ school, Abbotsleigh, is offering students a long weekend next week, to allow a break from home learning.

Doctor of psychology and parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson backed the idea, telling Deborah Knight kids need a chance to relax as much as adults do.

“There are just some things that matter more [than school work].

“When it comes to being outside … nature is fuel for the soul.

“I think that [the break]’s reassuring, positive, and should be applauded, celebrated and modelled.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Coulson’s home learning advice in full

For more information about Dr Coulson’s ‘Lightening the Lockdown Load’ webinar, click HERE.

Image: Getty