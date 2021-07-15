4BC
  • Home
  • News
  • School students encouraged to reach..

School students encouraged to reach potential through bike building

8 seconds ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for School students encouraged to reach potential through bike building

A community program called “traction” is increasing the confidence of struggling school students through building bikes.

The Brisbane based organisation works with schools to identify young people who aren’t reaching their potential and could benefit from the program.

Founder Sandy Murdoch says the hands-on learning approach is highly appealing.

“They cut a day out of their school week and spend a day with us on the tools,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

“It’s all about the young people experiencing a sense of success.

“They build their own bikes, they sand it back and get to imagine the colour they want to paint that bike, so they take real ownership of building a bike and creating a bike that suits their personality.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Bill McDonald
News
