‘Schmick run show’: The outback rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine

Out in Queensland’s Central West region, there’s no phased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine with anyone aged over 18 eligible for the jab.

It’s a different story than in south-east Queensland, with squabbling between the state and federal governments about the delay in supplies.

Publican at the Wellshot Hotel in Ilfracombe, Tracy Hatch, who is also a local councillor, has had the vaccine, as has her husband and daughter.

“I just called up, made an appointment … and went in rolled up my sleeve, it was such a schmick run show. It was good to see a steady stream of community members heading in to get the jab,” she told Scott Emerson.

She said it was “absolutely amazing” that they were given the opportunity.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock