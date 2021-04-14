Schapelle Corby a ‘ratings driver’ for Dancing with the Stars

Schapelle Corby has been booted off Dancing with the Stars after she lost a bottom two ‘dance off’ to Matty J.

TV commentator Rob McKnight from McKnight Tonight Productions said there was some controversy around her exit, given she wasn’t judged on the final dance off.

“I think the executives of Channel 7 would have loved her to stay, she was a ratings driver,” he told Spencer Howson filling in on 4BC Drive.

“When she was on SAS Australia, their Facebook page blew up, as did Dancing with the Stars.

“The two episodes she was in rated really really well, and then SAS Australia basically went down in the rating, it still did well but it did drop off.

“The question here: is the same thing going to happen here?”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Channel 7, Dancing with the Stars