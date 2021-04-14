4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Schapelle Corby a ‘ratings driver’ for Dancing with the Stars

1 min ago
Scott Emerson
Schapelle Corby
Article image for Schapelle Corby a ‘ratings driver’ for Dancing with the Stars

Schapelle Corby has been booted off Dancing with the Stars after she lost a bottom two ‘dance off’ to Matty J.

TV commentator Rob McKnight from McKnight Tonight Productions said there was some controversy around her exit, given she wasn’t judged on the final dance off.

“I think the executives of Channel 7 would have loved her to stay, she was a ratings driver,” he told Spencer Howson filling in on 4BC Drive.

“When she was on SAS Australia, their Facebook page blew up, as did Dancing with the Stars.

“The two episodes she was in rated really really well, and then SAS Australia basically went down in the rating, it still did well but it did drop off.

“The question here: is the same thing going to happen here?”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Channel 7, Dancing with the Stars

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873