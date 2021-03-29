‘Save yourself hours’: Queenslanders turn out in droves to get tested

There have been huge queues at drive through testing clinics across greater Brisbane.

Nine News reporter Shannon Marshall-McCormack said at one clinic in Strathphine, the lines were “very, very crazy” while at others, there was virtually no one there.

“It was astounding, I could not believe how many people refused to get out of the car and go and get tested elsewhere.”

He said the queues were the same Murarrie, with lines 1 kilometre long, and he said it’s worth looking around and driving to another test site.

Some people were in lines for 2.5 hours.

“If you simply, shop around … or look around you can get a test in a matter of minutes,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Many people may not know this but you can go to your local pathology clinic and get tested for free without a doctor’s referral, in the past that wasn’t the case.

“It’s part of directive from the Chief Health Officer, you can go to many of your local common pathology clinics and get tested, and simply save yourself hours in the car.”

Ridiculously long lines for drive through testing clinics across Brisbane. People are crazily waiting for hours on end in their cars while fever clinics like the one at RBWH were almost empty. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/dDnMYaBhYt — Shannon Marshall-McCormack (@ShannonMM9) March 29, 2021