Sandor Earl’s gearing up for All Stars Fight Night in Townsville

Rugby league stars will square up in the All Stars Fight Night on Friday night in Townsville.

Former Storm player Sandor Earl will take on Justin Hodges, and said it has given him a purpose and something to work towards.

“I am really looking forward to it, I have loved the whole process, it has been an interesting little transition coming into retirement,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

He said he has some ambitions after announcing his retirement last year, but has really enjoyed taking part in the training for the event.

“There’s a lot of other things I want to chase off the field, I have got some ambitions with business. The boxing has put a spanner in the works, 1-2 training sessions every day.”

