Sale of Don Bradman’s baggy green stumps auctioneers

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
The auction of Donald Bradman’s first baggy green Australian Test cap has ended with the final bid totalling $391,500.  

The cap was bought by someone with the initials SC from Greenslopes in Brisbane.

Auctioneers expected the cap to sell for a far higher price.

“As we know with auctions, the market comes back and gives you some clear insight as to people’s expectations,” Pickles Auctions Executive Manager Gavin Dempsey told Scott Emerson.

Earlier this year, Shane Warne’s baggy green sold at auction for $1,007,500 with proceeds going toward the bushfire appeal.

“It interesting, isn’t it,” said Mr Dempsey.

“I know which one I’d want.”

Press PLAY below to hear more. 

Image: Pickles Auctions

Scott Emerson
