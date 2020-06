Disappointing news for Woodford Folk Festival lovers, as founder Bill Hauritz announced to 4BC breakfast show host Neil Breen that the festival is unlikely to go ahead this year.

“It’s impossible for us to put on the Woodford Folk Festival this year and adhere to social distancing. So it’s not going to happen and there is also a question mark on next year,” Hauritz said.

