Russian government’s vaccine claims spark safety concerns from experts

The Russian government is claiming to have won the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but after just two months of clinical testing the international medical community have doubts.

The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik-V, is being spruiked by President Vladimir Putin, who says he’s so confident in its effectiveness he’s used it to immunise his daughter.

Immunologist and UNSW Emeritus Professor of Medicine John Dwyer told Deborah Knight the Australian medical community is skeptical of the Russian government’s rhetoric.

“When I heard that, two thoughts went through my mind. First of all, I know that there are some really world-class scientists in Russia.

“On the other hand, there have been no peer-reviewed publications, there’s no data being made available by the government.

“We have every reason to believe that they fudged the figures.”

Image: Getty