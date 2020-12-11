4BC
Russell Coight’s hilarious admission after learning of Ray Hadley’s ‘condition’

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Russell Coight
Article image for Russell Coight’s hilarious admission after learning of Ray Hadley’s ‘condition’

Outback legend Russell Coight has confessed a hilarious story after learning of long-time friend Ray Hadley’s medical condition.

“Can I just share something with you that I wasn’t going to make public,” Ray said.

“I had a procedure done last week which has been most uncomfortable. My surgeon had to remove some hemorrhoids.”

Coight revealed an amusing story of “their time away together” where he mistook Ray’s hemorrhoids for something else …

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Ray Hadley
EntertainmentNews
