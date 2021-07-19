4BC
Masks off, nightclubs open as England marks ‘Freedom Day’

51 mins ago
Neil Breen
Freedom dayUK
Some doctors and scientists are voicing concerns about the flow on effects of England’s decision to lift most mandatory COVID-19 rules.

Restrictions on mask wearing, social gatherings and social distancing have been lifted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is confident the country can open up, given its strong vaccine uptake.

“The only reason we are able to open up in this way at all, is that we have vaccinated such a large proportion of the population and at such speed.

“It is phenomenal that every adult in this country has now been offered a first dose.”

The country reported nearly 40,000 new infections.

Britain’s Opposition Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, described it as “reckless” to lift all restrictions.

Many nightclubs opened at midnight, after being closed for 16 months.

In his report, Adam Gilchrist told Neil Breen people are being told to wear masks on trains.

Press PLAY below to hear his full report

Image: iStock

 

