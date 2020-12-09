4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rugby union ‘legend’ John Eales talks sport career following award

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Rugby union ‘legend’ John Eales talks sport career following award

Former Australian rugby union player John Eales has been named a ‘Legend of Australian Sport’ at the Sport Australia Awards.

“It is weird and … it’s very humbling, of course,” Mr Eales told Neil Breen on the 4BC Breakfast Show.

Mr Eales believes the award is an honour to the sport as a whole.

“Rugby is a team sport and no individual can do anything unless their teammates are doing all their things correctly,” he said.

The friendships Mr Eales developed during his sporting career were a strong focus as he reflected on his career with Neil Breen.

“It was such a great time and it wasn’t all easy,” he said.

“Of course we had some tough times … where we lost and lost badly.

“I think that time, the friendship and the bonds through those times with those teams was something very special.”

Mr Eales revealed it was one of these bonds that led him to take the possibility of a sporting career seriously.

The Marist Brothers rugby union coach, Ron Price, was one of the first to tell Eales he would become a great player.

“It may have happened, but it wouldn’t have happened that quickly if it wasn’t for Ron seeing something in me that I hadn’t seen in myself,” said Mr Eales.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview.

Neil Breen
Rugby UnionSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873