Rugby League legends join Wide World of Sports lineup

The biggest names in rugby league will be joining Mark Levy on Wide World of Sports from Monday, February 17.

The man regarded as the greatest fullback to play the game, Billy Slater, as well as NSW’s most capped captain Paul Gallen, and Blues Origin coach Brad Fittler will be giving their opinions and engaging directly with listeners on 2GB and 4BC.

Wide World of Sports host Mark Levy will be joined by Slater on Mondays, Gallen on Tuesdays and Fittler on Wednesdays.

Ken Sutcliffe, former TV host of Wide World of Sports, will be a special guest every Thursday for ‘Kenny’s Corner’.

Mark Levy says the new guests will be an exciting addition to the show.

“We are adding some star power to the program from next week… I am that excited!

“There aren’t many shows with direct access to the big names in the NRL.”

You can listen to Wide World of Sports on 2GB and 4BC from Monday to Thursday at 6pm.

Meanwhile, The Continuous Call Team will be back in 2020 with a lineup including Mark Levy, Darryl Brohman, Erin Molan, Mark Riddell, David Morrow, Jamie Soward, Anthony Griffin, Chris Warren, James Willis and Joel Caine.

Ray Hadley will continue to call State of Origin games and the NRL Grand Final.