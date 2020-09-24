4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rugby league legend warns rule changes risk ‘the fabric of the game’

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
ANDREW JOHNSrugby league featured

Several new rule changes to be debuted tonight have been criticised by coaches who warn they’ll make the game too fast.

Among the changes being trialled are the use of the six-again rule for 10-metre infringements, change in the Bunker referral process to reduce stoppages, and backs being banned from the scrum.

Nine commentator and Newcastle Knights legend Andrew Johns warned speeding up risks turning rugby league into touch footy and ruining “the fabric of the game”.

“I don’t think we should tinker with it too much,” he told Mark Levy.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, whether that’s because of the six to go, and more fatigue in the game, with players’ timing being out, or whether it’s just bad luck.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873