Rugby league legend on Queensland’s chance of winning Origin game 2

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
State of OriginWally Lewis
Article image for Rugby league legend on Queensland’s chance of winning Origin game 2

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis says Reece Walsh is “wonderfully confident and enormously talented” as he gets set to face his biggest test yet.

He said 18-year-old Walsh will need help from experienced players as he lines up on Sunday.

“I get quite excited to watch what he’s gong to be able to do,” he said.

“I think he displays plenty of confidence.

“I think the biggest test for him is not when the Maroons are on attack but when they are on defence.”

He said while Queensland will be looking to turn things around for Sunday, it will be a big challenge.

“I know it sounds completely one eyed to say Queensland are a chance, but you never turn on a team that’s proven with monotonous regularity that they are capable of producing the biggest upsets in Origin history.”

Press PLAY below to hear his preview of Origin game two

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

 

 

Neil Breen
EntertainmentQLDRugby LeagueSports
