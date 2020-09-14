4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rugby league hailed for gender progress ahead of Women in League round

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Katie Pagerugby league featuredWomen in LeagueWomen's sport

The NRL will this week celebrate its annual Women in League round by paying tribute to women involved in all aspects of the game.

Harvey Norman CEO and founder of Women in League Katie Page told Mark Levy and Billy Slater female representation has come a long way in the 14 years since the round was launched.

“It was rugby league that put the first female on a board, it was rugby league that started the … celebration of all women [in sport], not just players.

“The game should be really proud of what they’ve started … and they kept their foot on the pedal.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby UnionSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873