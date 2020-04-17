Ruby Princess passengers will be ‘eyes and ears’ of investigation

NSW Police have assigned 30 detectives to Strike Force Bast as the Ruby Princess criminal investigation continues.

Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith tells Ben Fordham the investigation will focus on establishing whether criminal negligence of “any entity” – including the cruise company, crew, and NSW Health – led to the deaths of 19 passengers.

As of Monday, he says, passengers from multiple voyages will receive an online questionnaire from police.

“We’re going to ask them to be the eyes and ears of NSW Police during the cruise, as to what they perceive happened on the ship.”

