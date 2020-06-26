RSPCA re-opening doors

RSPCA boss Darren Maier told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that he is proud of the RSPCA team and how they have dealt with a huge number of adoptions through COVID-19.

“We also haven’t seen any evidence yet of pets returning since being adopted during the pandemic, which is positive,” he said.

Mr Maier said RSPCA has been able to survive during the pandemic by having access to JobKeeper and the support from a very generous community.

“We will be opening our doors this Saturday.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty