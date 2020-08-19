4BC
Roosters shoot for Premiership trifecta

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
James Tedescorugby league featuredSydney Roosters

Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco says his club have great aspirations, aiming for three Premiership wins in a row.

Despite taking out the 2018 and 2019 competitions, the Roosters have accrued a significant number of injuries this season.

Mr Tedesco told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he’s nevertheless “excited” about his club’s chances going into the finals.

“We’re getting a lot of guys back over the next few weeks, obviously we’ve got Sonny [Bill Williams] coming in as well.

“I think our best footy is still ahead of us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website

