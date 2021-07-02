Ronaldo Mulitalo denied an exemption to play for Queensland

Ronaldo Mulitalo has announced on his Twitter account that he has been denied an exemption to play for Queensland.

A heartbroken Mulitalo said it wasn’t the way he he pictured his time ending with the Maroons.

He was pulled from the Maroons side hours before State of Origin Game Two, after an investigation into his eligibility.

Hey team. Thought I’d let everyone know before the media does. I’ve officially been denied an exemption to represent Queensland going forward. This isn’t the way I pictured my time ending in the maroon jersey 💔 pic.twitter.com/18ieaTfaoJ — ronaldo_Mulitalo (@MulitaloRonaldo) July 2, 2021

Sportzone co-host Jason Matthews told Bill McDonald it was terrible, but he wasn’t eligible to play.

“How it happened is the disaster out of all of this, the fact he was been allowed to play … get selected in the Queensland squad and then get told the day of Origin you are not eligible, that’s the sad thing in this, it should never have happened.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 4BC Drive

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images