Ronald McDonald aims to spread kindness during tough times

Ronald McDonald is running a campaign based on kindness, during a time when many are doing it tough.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney is extending The Great Kindness Challenge to run throughout autumn, aiming to raise enough money to provide 240 nights of accommodation to families of seriously-ill children.

The campaign encourages people to sponsor participants who complete at least one random act of kindness for 30 days.

To adapt to coronavirus measures, people can download the ‘home’ version of a ‘kindness calendar’ that suggests 30 acts of kindness that can be done from home.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Sydney CEO Simone Daher tells Deborah Knight there are lots of small gestures that could go a long way.

“It could be buying a takeaway coffee while they’re still open.

“It could be ordering groceries online for people you know are home alone.”

