Roger Tuivasa-Sheck endorses future star for Origin debut

New Zealand Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has endorsed teenage superstar Reece Walsh for a shock State of Origin debut this year.

The 18-year-old Walsh has been a revelation in six First Grade games for the Warriors this season after a mid-season switch from the Broncos.

Queensland legends Wally Lewis and Billy Moore have backed Walsh for a Maroons debut and after a heavy loss in game one, that could become a real possibility at some point in the remainder of the series.

Tuivasa-Sheck who gave up his fullback position to Walsh earlier this season ahead of his switch to rugby union told The Continuous Call Team he believes he could handle it.

“He’s already handled the first challenge of debuting,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“You just keep testing his limits so it’s only positive for a young guy to get all that exposure at that early age because he gets to learn at a young age and pick up good habits a lot earlier.

“I’m all for it, backing what our CEO Cameron George said, he would love to see him get a debut.

“They all get a debut at some stage, so hopefully he gets it soon.”

Walsh will miss tomorrow’s clash with the Storm on the Central Coast due to suspension.

Image: NZ Warriors.