4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rochedale arrest as part of police dark-net investigation

3 hours ago
4BC News
queensland police service
Article image for Rochedale arrest as part of police dark-net investigation

Queensland Police Service revealed today detectives arrested a 27-year-old man on December 9 as part of an investigation related to the use of dark-net accounts to advertise illicit drugs for sale.

As a result of a search warrant carried out on the man’s Rochedale South residence, detectives seized electronic ledger containing approximately 4.5 Bitcoins (worth approximately $112,000), $25,000 cash, a mobile phone and a quantity of steroids.

Based on these findings, the man has been charged with possession of and supplying dangerous drugs, possession of items used in the commission of a drug offence and possession of property obtained through supply of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on January 12.

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873