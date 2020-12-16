Rochedale arrest as part of police dark-net investigation

Queensland Police Service revealed today detectives arrested a 27-year-old man on December 9 as part of an investigation related to the use of dark-net accounts to advertise illicit drugs for sale.

As a result of a search warrant carried out on the man’s Rochedale South residence, detectives seized electronic ledger containing approximately 4.5 Bitcoins (worth approximately $112,000), $25,000 cash, a mobile phone and a quantity of steroids.

Based on these findings, the man has been charged with possession of and supplying dangerous drugs, possession of items used in the commission of a drug offence and possession of property obtained through supply of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on January 12.