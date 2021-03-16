Robbie Katter’s tough idea to solve ‘positively scary’ youth crime epidemic

Katter’s Australian Party leader Robbie Katter has proposed tough additions to the Palaszczuk government’s youth crime crackdown.

Mr Katter said while he supports the current measures implemented to reduce youth crime rates, “it’s nowhere near commensurate with the size of this problem”.

“The government’s just not giving us the tools to fix it.

“It’s really positively scary.”

He argued the consequences of committing serious crimes is not enough of a deterrent.

“When your biggest consequence is going to Cleveland Bay Detention Centre… kids don’t fear that.

“Certainly in the north, and it probably would work for kids in Brisbane, is send them to a remote facility.”

