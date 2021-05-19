Robbie Katter suggests ulterior motive for hospital board facing the sack

Leader of the Katter Australia Party Robbie Katter believes there are unspoken motives behind the Health Minister’s show cause notice to a north-west Queensland hospital board.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath issued the notice to the board of the North West Hospital and Health Service yesterday.

Concerns had been raised about the governance and financial management of the system, after the hospital had an operating deficit of $8 million in the last financial year.

But Mr Katter told Neil Breen the operating deficit is no fault of the board.

“We can only speculate what the real reason is, but it can’t be because they’ve underperformed.

“There’s no slouchers here and the only problem I see is that the hospital board out here, that they’re underfunded by the government.

“There’s more to this story here, Neil, and it’s not from underperformance of the board; there’s something else to it.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Robbie Katter MP / Facebook