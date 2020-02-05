Robbie Katter says ‘street fighters of Queensland politics’ ready for the national stage

The Katter’s Australian Party’s new leader says they will fight for people in the bush after Bob Katter transferred leadership to his son.

Member for Traeger Robbie Katter was already the party’s leader in Queensland and has now taken over the role of leader.

Bob Katter says he has no intention of leaving politics and will recontest his seat of Kennedy at the next federal election.

Robbie Katter tells Ben Fordham he will be focusing on rural Australia.

“There’s a lot against us, but I think the one thing we’ve got on our side is authenticity.

“We’ve been labelled the street fighters of Queensland politics and I think that’s the sort of breed of politician that’s required now.

“You need someone in there with aggression that puts a political knife to the throat of someone that makes it happen.”

