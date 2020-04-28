RLPA boss backs NRL player penalties

Four NRL players are facing significant fines and a suspended one-match ban after failing to adhere to social distancing rules.

Rugby League Players’ Association CEO Clint Newton told Mark Levy he supports the punishments.

“Given the set of circumstances, I think the game has acted in accordance with what the expectations are, but we’ll work through that process with the players.

“We don’t excuse the actions of the players but we also recognise that this is an opportunity.

“This presents us with to demonstrate to everyone connected with the game that our responsibilities have shifted and increased due to the current health crisis.”

Image: Getty/Matt King