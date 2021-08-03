4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rising star Toby Sexton on how he reads the game

2 hours ago
wide world of sports
gold coast titansNRLToby Sexton
Article image for Rising star Toby Sexton on how he reads the game

Gold Coast Titans rookie halfback Toby Sexton says he has adjusted well to NRL physically and says it’s been “unreal” after two wins with the club so far.

He spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports about how he reads the game.

“I think I just loved footy in general and love to study everything about rugby league,” he said.

“As a halfback I think you have to be pretty switched on, and know a lot of things about the game.

“I think that [came] pretty easy to me, as I got on, I studied the game a lot and like to look at the opposition and even the players I have on my team and look at their strength and try and see how I can incorporate that into my game.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how he’s finding life in the NRL

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

wide world of sports
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873