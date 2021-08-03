Rising star Toby Sexton on how he reads the game

Gold Coast Titans rookie halfback Toby Sexton says he has adjusted well to NRL physically and says it’s been “unreal” after two wins with the club so far.

He spoke to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports about how he reads the game.

“I think I just loved footy in general and love to study everything about rugby league,” he said.

“As a halfback I think you have to be pretty switched on, and know a lot of things about the game.

“I think that [came] pretty easy to me, as I got on, I studied the game a lot and like to look at the opposition and even the players I have on my team and look at their strength and try and see how I can incorporate that into my game.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how he’s finding life in the NRL

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images