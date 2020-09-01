Riots, fires and floods throw Brisbane prison into ‘complete chaos’

At least two inmates have escaped from their cells during violent protests at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre in Wacol.

The facility has been locked down under stage four restrictions for almost a week, after two staff members tested positive to COVID-19.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft told Scott Emerson the prison has been thrown into “complete chaos”.

“Some 300 of the 400 staff that usually work at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre have actually gone into quarantine.

“Not only is this prison dealing with rioting, fires and flooding, they’ve also had to … almost completely re-staff the centre.”

While the riots have been quelled for now, she reported, nightfall has so far seen the most violent events.

Image: Google Maps