4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ricky Ponting addresses the ‘biggest..

Ricky Ponting addresses the ‘biggest question in world sport’

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
Australian CricketJoe BurnsRicky Ponting
Article image for Ricky Ponting addresses the ‘biggest question in world sport’

Ricky Ponting has backed Joe Burns to open the batting for Australia ahead of the first Test against India in a “show of faith” to the out-of-form incumbent. 

The commentator and former Australian captain addressed the “biggest question going on in world sport” ahead of the opener at the Adelaide Oval.

“Just because there’s no one that’s really knocking the door down I am going to stick with Joe Burns, show some faith in the incumbent and hope that he can turn his form slump around,” he told Luke Grant.

“I think having a left hander and a right hander at the top would work, so I would move Matthew Wade up from No. 6, to open with Joe Burns. And I’d give Cameron Green an opportunity at No. 6 to make his debut.”

He said it was set to be a “ripping series”.

“I do expect Australia to play well … the Australians will start favourites. Any game between Australia and India the rivalry grows by the game. I can’t wait for Thursday night.”

Press PLAY below to his full comments

Image: Andy Kearns/Getty Images

Luke Grant
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873