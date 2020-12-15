Ricky Ponting addresses the ‘biggest question in world sport’

Ricky Ponting has backed Joe Burns to open the batting for Australia ahead of the first Test against India in a “show of faith” to the out-of-form incumbent.

The commentator and former Australian captain addressed the “biggest question going on in world sport” ahead of the opener at the Adelaide Oval.

“Just because there’s no one that’s really knocking the door down I am going to stick with Joe Burns, show some faith in the incumbent and hope that he can turn his form slump around,” he told Luke Grant.

“I think having a left hander and a right hander at the top would work, so I would move Matthew Wade up from No. 6, to open with Joe Burns. And I’d give Cameron Green an opportunity at No. 6 to make his debut.”

He said it was set to be a “ripping series”.

“I do expect Australia to play well … the Australians will start favourites. Any game between Australia and India the rivalry grows by the game. I can’t wait for Thursday night.”

