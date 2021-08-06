4BC
Rick Price puts heartbreak and soul into ’60s tribute album

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
RICK PRICEsoul
Article image for Rick Price puts heartbreak and soul into ’60s tribute album

Internationally-renowned Australian singer-songwriter Rick Price has moved into new territory, without straying from the emotional pull that drives his music.

Soulville is Price’s 10th album, a collection of primarily covers inspired by and in tribute to the great soul musicians of the ’60s.

 

The Queenslander told Deborah Knight even though his music “has changed somewhat over the years”, the core of his work remains the same.

“When I put my first record out, I wasn’t exactly sure which song to go with … because I had so many different styles of music that I love.

“But I still love a song that will break your heart.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
Music
