Richard Wilkins reveals what life is like after being diagnosed with coronavirus

16 hours ago
Veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins insists he’s feeling absolutely fine despite being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Today Show host was tested after coming into close contact with Rita Wilson, who has tested positive along with husband Tom Hanks last week.

Channel Nine management sent all staff who me the pair to be tested with Wilkins testing positive on Sunday night.

The 65-year-old spoke with Alan Jones from isolation saying he was absolutely shocked and insisting he feels “100 per cent”.

“Alan, it sounds almost comical to say it but I feel 100 per cent.

“I feel fine, I feel normal, I don’t feel any different to the way I normally feel. I don’t have a sore throat, I don’t have a runny nose, I don’t have a headache.

“You could have knocked me down with a feather when they told me last night that I had this thing. It certainly brings you down to earth with a bit of a thud.”

Infectious diseases and immunology expert, Professor Nigel McMillan, joined Richard and Alan saying patients not showing any symptoms is common and is why the virus spreads so rapidly.

Wilkins says it’s “a scary thought” and that he never would have thought he’d test positive.

