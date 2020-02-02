4BC
Richard Di Natale quits as leader of The Greens

6 hours ago
NINE NATIONAL NEWS

Richard Di Natale has resigned as leader of The Greens.

He made the surprise announcement to Greens colleagues on Monday.

He will leave federal parliament within months to spend more time with his young family.

