Richard Di Natale quits as leader of The Greens
Richard Di Natale has resigned as leader of The Greens.
He made the surprise announcement to Greens colleagues on Monday.
He will leave federal parliament within months to spend more time with his young family.
This morning I took the incredibly difficult decision to step down as Parliamentary Leader of the @Greens. It’s not something easily put into words because representing this incredible movement has been one of the biggest honours of my life. Farewell and thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/WAOHl7neW0
— Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) February 3, 2020