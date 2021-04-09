Richard Clapton’s first cover album a ‘labour of love’

Legendary singer and songwriter Richard Clapton has released his first cover album, in a homage to some of his favourite singers.

It’s called Music Is Love 1966-1970, all of his heroes, including Bob Dylan, The Doors and more.

He said it’s been a labour of love that he wanted to do “almost just for fun”.

Some of it was recorded on laptops remotely with musicians across the country.

“This is more of a homage to my musical ancestors, I really tried to capture the souls and spirits of the original singers, rather than trying to reinvent the song.

“We didn’t really mess with them at all, what you are hearing is pretty authentic.”

Image: Martin Philbey/Redferns via Getty Images