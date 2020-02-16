RFS denies volunteer firefighter was sacked after swearing at the PM
The NSW RFS has denied reports a volunteer firefighter was sacked after criticising the Prime Minister during the bushfire crisis.
Paul Parker claims the RFS fired him after he told Scott Morrison to “get f**ked” in a viral video.
Today we are all Paul Parker from Nelligan. #AustraliaFires #auspol #AustraliaBushfires #bushfirecrisis
— Stig Martyr (@StigMartyr) January 5, 2020
“Didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can,” he told The Project.
But the RFS says Paul is still a member.
The NSW RFS is aware of reports concerning the status of volunteer member Paul Parker from the Nelligen area.
We can confirm Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed. #NSWRFS
— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 16, 2020
Many have stood by Paul, outraged at the suggestion a volunteer firefighter was let go for voicing his opinion.
@RFSCommissioner
Just wanted to say that the firing of Paul goes against disciplinary policies of the rfs, and Australian standards of workplace disciplinary action.
Its also bullshit that a hero who put his life on the line should be fired for this. #IStandWithFiremanPaul
— Taylor Carriage (@clamps993) February 16, 2020
Hey @RFSCommissioner
It appears Paul Parker has been denied due process by the RFS.
The RFS has an extensive discipline & appeal procedure that was NOT adhered to by the management of Nelligen/Batemans Bay Brigades
🐝#auspol #IStandWithFiremanPaul #IstandwithPaulParker pic.twitter.com/5rsUiMrycK
— 💧🔥🐨Bee🐝 (@BelindaJones68) February 16, 2020
