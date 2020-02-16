RFS denies volunteer firefighter was sacked after swearing at the PM

The NSW RFS has denied reports a volunteer firefighter was sacked after criticising the Prime Minister during the bushfire crisis.

Paul Parker claims the RFS fired him after he told Scott Morrison to “get f**ked” in a viral video.

“Didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can,” he told The Project.

But the RFS says Paul is still a member.

The NSW RFS is aware of reports concerning the status of volunteer member Paul Parker from the Nelligen area.

We can confirm Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed. #NSWRFS — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 16, 2020

Many have stood by Paul, outraged at the suggestion a volunteer firefighter was let go for voicing his opinion.

Just wanted to say that the firing of Paul goes against disciplinary policies of the rfs, and Australian standards of workplace disciplinary action.

Its also bullshit that a hero who put his life on the line should be fired for this. #IStandWithFiremanPaul — Taylor Carriage (@clamps993) February 16, 2020

Hey @RFSCommissioner It appears Paul Parker has been denied due process by the RFS. The RFS has an extensive discipline & appeal procedure that was NOT adhered to by the management of Nelligen/Batemans Bay Brigades 🐝#auspol #IStandWithFiremanPaul #IstandwithPaulParker pic.twitter.com/5rsUiMrycK — 💧🔥🐨Bee🐝 (@BelindaJones68) February 16, 2020

Image: Channel 7