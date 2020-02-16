4BC
RFS denies volunteer firefighter was sacked after swearing at the PM

3 hours ago
National Nine News
Paul ParkerRFS

The NSW RFS has denied reports a volunteer firefighter was sacked after criticising the Prime Minister during the bushfire crisis.

Paul Parker claims the RFS fired him after he told Scott Morrison to “get f**ked” in a viral video.

“Didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can,” he told The Project.

But the RFS says Paul is still a member.

Many have stood by Paul, outraged at the suggestion a volunteer firefighter was let go for voicing his opinion.

