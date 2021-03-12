Revealed: The sneaky psychological trick behind how we enjoy wine

Marketing may have a strong unseen influence in how consumers enjoy products, a new study has revealed.

The study found our appreciation of wine changes if we perceive the bottle to have been more expensive.

QUT Business School Marketing Professor Gary Mortimer said it’s a thought process commonly exploited.

“If you’re not an expert in the field, … we often use price as an indicator of quality.

“[But] price doesn’t always provide an indicator of quality.”

Dr Mortimer said similar studies have been conducted on products such as cookies, to almost identical results.

“Often a lot of the costs involved are not just the core product itself; it could be all the augmented parts of that product.

“So I guess [with] your Penfolds, you’ve a very big establishment, a lot of capital investment not only in the infrastructure of your business but also in your marketing, then naturally there’s more cost that goes into your bottle of wine.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty