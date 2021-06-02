Revealed: The first image of the damage at Callide Power Station

CS Energy has released the first image of the generator unit fire at the Callide Power Station which sparked a mass power outage across Queensland.

The fire in the C4 unit left nearly 400,000 homes and businesses without power on May 25.

Image supplied by CS Energy

In a statement, CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said it shows the incredible efforts of the first responders on the scene.

“I’ve spoken to the first responders personally and I commend them on their efforts,” Mr Bills said.

“It is too early to speculate as to the cause of the incident and we need to undertake a thorough and comprehensive investigation working with all authorities and regulators to determine the cause of this incident.”

