Reuben Cotter set to make his debut for the Indigenous All Stars side

North Queensland’s Reuben Cotter will make his debut for the Indigenous All Stars match in Townsville later this month.

He has been named a hooker for the February 20 clash.

“Looking forward to it, it should be a good game,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“There’s some big names there … it’s going to be a tough game, and I am excited just to soak in the week and enjoy the game.”

He also shared who he’s most looking forward to playing with.

Image: iStock