Reuben Cotter set to make his debut for the Indigenous All Stars side

3 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
North Queensland’s Reuben Cotter will make his debut for the Indigenous All Stars match in Townsville later this month.

He has been named a hooker for the February 20 clash.

“Looking forward to it, it should be a good game,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“There’s some big names there … it’s going to be a tough game, and I am excited just to soak in the week and enjoy the game.”

He also shared who he’s most looking forward to playing with.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

