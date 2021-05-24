Returning to work: Is the end in sight for flexible work arrangements?

One of Queensland’s biggest unions is accusing some public service bosses of threatening to cancel flexible working arrangements for public servants if they don’t return to the office.

Scott Emerson questioned if an employer can compel staff to work in the office rather than at home.

Senior industrial relations specialist at the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Queensland, Michael O’Brien, said each arrangement is unique.

“The first thing we need to think of, most employees will have a contract that states their location of employment is an office, an office space or the head office. There’s that point to be made.

“From a private sector point of view, there hasn’t been a great push back from employees to come back to the workplace, except for in that area you touched on, the flexible working arrangements around say childcare.”

He said threats from employers wouldn’t end well.

“Can they make threats, can they direct you back to the workplace? Yes they can.

“And only reasonable circumstances can employees refuse.”

