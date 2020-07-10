Returning Australians will need to pay for mandatory hotel quarantine

The National Cabinet has agreed to cut international arrivals by just over half, and make returning Australians pay for their quarantine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the reduction in inbound arrivals is an attempt to mitigate and manage the risks involved with returning Australians potentially infected with COVID-19.

Mr Morrison denied suggestions the change is unfair to Australians still stranded overseas.

“We have to put the National interests first and the health of Australia first… and that’s the position we’ve taken.”

He went on to say the states and territories will also move to a charging system for the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine arrangements.

Whilst he said he’ll leave it up to each state and territory to manage the charging arrangements, he didn’t rule out introducing an Australia wide system.