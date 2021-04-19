4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Retail and hospitality workers copping..

Retail and hospitality workers copping it from panic buying customers

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Distributive & Allied Employees Associationretail workersShop
Article image for Retail and hospitality workers copping it from panic buying customers

Retail and fast food workers copped more abuse as consumers rushed to shops and panic bought toilet paper and essential items.

The union is calling for people to check their behaviour in retail and fast food outlets as part of their ‘No one deserves a serve campaign’.

Queensland Branch State Secretary of the Shop, Distributive & Allied Employees Association, Chris Gazenbeek said they were concerned about the protection of workers.

“Some countries have reported in the last 12 months the panic buying has lead to an increase in some critical incidents by up to 500 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Woolworths is trialling body worn cameras for staff across the country.

“They are very concerned in the increase and the scourge of this sort of behaviour, and I think this is just another new initiative they are trialling, we will wait to see the results of it.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

Neil Breen
LifestyleMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873