Retail and hospitality workers copping it from panic buying customers

Retail and fast food workers copped more abuse as consumers rushed to shops and panic bought toilet paper and essential items.

The union is calling for people to check their behaviour in retail and fast food outlets as part of their ‘No one deserves a serve campaign’.

Queensland Branch State Secretary of the Shop, Distributive & Allied Employees Association, Chris Gazenbeek said they were concerned about the protection of workers.

“Some countries have reported in the last 12 months the panic buying has lead to an increase in some critical incidents by up to 500 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Woolworths is trialling body worn cameras for staff across the country.

“They are very concerned in the increase and the scourge of this sort of behaviour, and I think this is just another new initiative they are trialling, we will wait to see the results of it.”

