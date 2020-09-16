Restrictions to be eased in parts of Queensland after no new COVID-19 cases

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight with restrictions set to be eased in the Gold Coast and Darling Downs areas.

The state has recorded just 1 new case in the last 4 days.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said they were getting on top of those clusters in the south side of Brisbane and in the Ipswich area.

He said it was a promising result.

“We’ve had 4 cases over the last 5 days, all of those in quarantine,” he said.

Restrictions will be lifted for aged care visitors and in hospitals in the Gold Coast and Darling Downs regions.

30 people would now be allowed in people’s homes again in those areas.

A total of 1149 cases have been recorded.

