Resources Minister dismisses China’s reported coal import ban
Australian coal exporters are reporting situation normal despite reports of a Chinese ban.
Power plants and steel manufacturers in China have reportedly been told by authorities to cease imports of Australian coal.
Resources Minister Keith Pitt told Scott Emerson the reports are unconfirmed, and said imported coal only ever accounts for 10 per cent of China’s market, which is domestically dominated.
“We’ve been out talking to industry, and working closely with industry associations.
“We’ve seen nothing official from any trading partners in regards to those media reports.”
